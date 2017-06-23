University of San Diego receives grant from Homeland Security to prevent violent extremism

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Robert Branch III was acquitted Friday of felony and misdemeanor charges of resisting an executive officer, attempted use of pepper spray, reckless driving and failure to provide his driver's license and registration.More>>
Robert Branch III was acquitted Friday of felony and misdemeanor charges of resisting an executive officer, attempted use of pepper spray, reckless driving and failure to provide his driver's license and registration.More>>
A local cannabis farmer is still feeling the effects of an armed robbery that happened over the weekend. The robbers got away with about 18 pounds of marijuana.More>>
A local cannabis farmer is still feeling the effects of an armed robbery that happened over the weekend. The robbers got away with about 18 pounds of marijuana.More>>
Purple Heart recipient Christopher Lawrence was told he would never walk again after being severely wounded in Iraq in 2008, but after nearly a decade of recovery and training, he is now one of the newest additions to the Chula Vista Police Department.More>>
Purple Heart recipient Christopher Lawrence was told he would never walk again after being severely wounded in Iraq in 2008, but after nearly a decade of recovery and training, he is now one of the newest additions to the Chula Vista Police Department.More>>
San Diego-based ships and sailors in the carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson are scheduled to return to San Diego Friday after a deployment of more than five months.More>>
San Diego-based ships and sailors in the carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson are scheduled to return to San Diego Friday after a deployment of more than five months.More>>
The University of San Diego was awarded almost $635,000 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Friday as part of a program to prevent violent extremism.More>>
The University of San Diego was awarded almost $635,000 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Friday as part of a program to prevent violent extremism.More>>
Authorities sought the public's help Friday to identify and locate a man who beat a second man with a skateboard after a roughly half- hour-long conversation in a parking lot on the Mission Beach jetty.More>>
Authorities sought the public's help Friday to identify and locate a man who beat a second man with a skateboard after a roughly half- hour-long conversation in a parking lot on the Mission Beach jetty.More>>
Robert Branch III was acquitted Friday of felony and misdemeanor charges of resisting an executive officer, attempted use of pepper spray, reckless driving and failure to provide his driver's license and registration.More>>
Robert Branch III was acquitted Friday of felony and misdemeanor charges of resisting an executive officer, attempted use of pepper spray, reckless driving and failure to provide his driver's license and registration.More>>
A driver led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase Friday from northern Orange County to Cardiff-By-The-Sea.More>>
A driver led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase Friday from northern Orange County to Cardiff-By-The-Sea.More>>
The 10,000th feline cared for by the San Diego Humane Society's Kitten Nursery was named Nova following a public contest that received about 400 entries, the organization announced Thursday.More>>
The 10,000th feline cared for by the San Diego Humane Society's Kitten Nursery was named Nova following a public contest that received about 400 entries, the organization announced Thursday.More>>