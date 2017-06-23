Eli Lilly announces completion of $90 million expansion of biotechnology center

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly announced the completion of a $90 million expansion of its San Diego biotechnology center, which is now more than double its previous size with the addition of 180,000 square feet of work space.

The facility, on Campus Point Drive near UC San Diego, also includes a new high-tech laboratory and room for what the Indianapolis-based company calls a Life Science Studio.

Eli Lilly moved into San Diego in 2004 with the acquisition of Applied Molecular Evolution Inc., and built its Biotechnology Center in 2009.

``Being in the San Diego area for the last 13 years has been a game changer for us, specifically in the arena of discovering medicines for hard-to- treat autoimmune conditions," said Thomas F. Bumol, Lilly's senior vice president of biotechnology and immunology research.

Company officials said they hope the new facility will allow closer collaboration among researchers. The center originally focused on immunology, but in the larger facility, scientists will also work on diabetes, oncology, neurodegeneration and pain reduction.

``Investing in drug discovery and development is critical to maintaining an ecosystem that encourages and promotes innovation,'' said Jan Lundberg, executive vice president for science and technology and president of Lilly Research Laboratories.

``Our expansion in San Diego is a prime example of investing in a research success story," Lundberg said. ``Expanding our presence in San Diego will not only help us discover and deliver innovative medicines faster, but will also help us achieve our goal of launching 20 new medicines in 10 years.''

According to Eli Lilly, the Life Science Studio will allow researchers across the globe to remotely design, synthesize and screen molecules in an unprecedented manner, expanding the ability of scientists to test new ideas, reduce costs and minimize environmental impacts.