Court rules USS Ronald Reagan sailors can sue Japan over Fukushi - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Court rules USS Ronald Reagan sailors can sue Japan over Fukushima radiation exposure

Posted: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KUSI) — A lawsuit filed by United States Navy sailors against the Japanese government over radiation exposure from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant can move forward, a judge ruled Thursday.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled Thursday that U.S. sailors who were aboard the USS Ronald Reagan and other vessels who traveled to Fukushima following a 2011 earthquake are able to sue in the United States.

The earthquake and subsequent tsunami killed thousands of people and damaged a Tokyo Electric Power Co. plant. Sailors aboard the USS Ronald Reagan and other vessels were sent to Japan to provide relief in what was called “Operation Tomodachi.”

The $1 billion class-action lawsuit, filed in 2012 in San Diego, alleges that The Japanese government conspired to keep the extent of radiation exposure from a leak at the plant a secret, allowing sailors providing aid to be exposed to radiation.

Sailors allege that after being exposed to the radiation, they suffered illnesses like leukemia, ulcers, tumors and cancers.

If the suit is successful, sailors would receive some compensation for medical expenses. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.