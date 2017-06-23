President Trump signs legislation to reform Department of Vetera - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

President Trump signs legislation to reform Department of Veterans Affairs

Posted: Updated:
President Trump signs legislation to reform Department of Veterans Affairs (The Hill) President Trump signs legislation to reform Department of Veterans Affairs (The Hill)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — President Trump signed legislation Friday aimed at reforming the Department of Veterans Affairs.

It gives VA leadership more power to fire failed employees and protect whistleblowers. 

Reforming the VA was a key pledge for the president when he was on the campaign trail last year. He previously referred to the VA as the most incompetent run agency in the country.

It's called the "VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protect Act." The president said it's one of the largest reforms to the VA in its history.

The VA has been under fire after it was revealed that dozens of veterans died or were seriously injured due to long wait times at veterans hospitals nationwide. 

The scandal led to the resignation of former President Obama's VA secretary, Eric Shinseki. 

At Friday's bill signing, the president gave a special thank you to veteran Sgt. Michael Verardo, who was injured in Afghanistan after stepping on an IED. Sgt. Verardo said he knew he was risking his life when he enlisted, but he wasn't prepared to be let down by the VA when he came home.

"I wasn't prepared to watch my wife beg, plead and make countless phone calls," Sgt. Verardo said. 

These changes were made within weeks.

The president adds our veterans have fulfilled their duty to this nation and now, we must fulfill our duty to them. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.