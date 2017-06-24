June 23, 2017: Perfect Game All-American Classic Returns to Petco Park

For the ninth year in a row, Petco Park will host 50 of the best high school baseball players from across the country in the Perfect Game All-American Classic.

"On behalf of the San Diego Padres, we are extremely proud to host the Perfect Game All-American Classic," said Tony Gwynn, Jr. "When you look at this beautiful venue behind us, it's easy to see why it should really be here every year."

The first two players have been named, Blake Burzell of Laguna Beach High School and Santiago's Brice Turang.

San Diego has always been well represented in the Classic. No area players have been announced yet, but the West squad will be managed by Eastlake skipper Dave Gallegos.

"It was just an honor to take this job and do something with it, being around these awesome baseball players," said Gallegos. "You have some at our program, at Eastlake High School, and to coach the best 50 in the United States, is going to be an honor."

According to Gallegos, the committee is considering a few local products -- but even those names have not yet been released.

Whoever is named to the squad, they'll spend some of their time in San Diego with kids from Rady Children's Hospital. Last year alone, the athletes helped raise over $70,000 for Rady's. This year, the total amount raised by Perfect Game to fight childhood cancer will go over $1 million.