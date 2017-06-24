Police report shooting with multiple victims in National City

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) — One person was reportedly killed and a second victim was injured as National City police responded to a shooting scene with "multiple victims'' Saturday morning, according to officials.

Officers responded at about 9:30 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Eighth Street and immediately called for back-up from Chula Vista police, the California Highway Patrol and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, according to a dispatcher with the National City Police Department.

There is currently a SWAT standoff with the barricaded suspect and multiple street closures in the surrounding area.

The number of responding officers was ``too numerous to count,'' the dispatcher said. ``We're just trying to get a handle on the situation.''

Several ambulances were also sent to the area. The dispatcher was not sure if it was still an active shooter situation or if there was a suspect at large.

