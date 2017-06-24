Rep. Susan Davis to host town hall for veterans to share combat experiences with civilians

EL CAJON (KUSI) — A town hall meeting meant for veterans to share their experiences with civilians who haven't gone through combat is scheduled for Saturday in El Cajon.

The 5 p.m. meeting will be hosted by Rep. Susan Davis, D-San Diego, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee and is co-founder of the Congressional Navy-Marine Corps Caucus.

In a note to constituents, her office wrote that ``there is a sense that veterans are everywhere around us, but many have never had the chance to hear, firsthand, from someone who has served in a combat role. This is an opportunity to hear how that has affected them and how they relate to their family, friends and community differently in some cases after those experiences.''

The event will take place at the Ronald Reagan Community Center, 195 E. Douglas Ave.