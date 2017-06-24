Missing Oceanside boy found in Mission Viejo Target - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Missing Oceanside boy found in Mission Viejo Target

Posted: Updated:

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — A 12-year-old Oceanside boy who went missing from a Kaiser hospital in Irvine was found safe Saturday in a Mission Viejo Target store and turned over to a family member, according to Irvine police.

Michael Edward Roman was seen on surveillance video leaving the hospital at 6670 Alton Parkway alone and headed toward the street at 10:50 a.m. Friday.

Roman was found at 8:11 a.m. Saturday by a loss prevention officer at a Mission Viejo Target store who recognized him from social media postings about his disappearance, according to Irvine police spokeswoman Kim Mohr.

The boy has no friends or family in the area, his family told Irvine police. It wasn't clear why Michael was in the hospital.

He was scheduled to return to Oceanside, Mohr said.

