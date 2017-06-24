Four drivers arrested at Poway DUI checkpoint - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Four drivers arrested at Poway DUI checkpoint

POWAY (KUSI) — Four drivers were arrested at a DUI/driver's license checkpoint in Poway that ended Saturday morning, two for driving under the influence of alcohol, one for driving under the influence of drugs and one for possession of a stolen vehicle from Colorado, according to sheriff's officials.

The checkpoint was set up from 8 p.m. Friday until 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes of the 12100 block of Poway Road, according to Sgt. David Cheever.

A total of 1,443 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and 605 vehicles were screened in the primary inspection area. There were 29 vehicles sent to the secondary screening area so the drivers could be evaluated or have their driver's license status checked, Cheever said.

The four drivers who were arrested were later booked into jail. There were eight citations issued to unlicensed drivers and one vehicle was towed from the checkpoint, Cheever said.

``The primary intent of this checkpoint was to educate the public of the dangers associated with drinking and driving,'' Cheever said. ``The drivers who went through the primary screening area were given a handout about the city of Poway's social host laws.''

The checkpoint was funded by a grant obtained through the California Office of Traffic Safety.

