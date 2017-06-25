Man struck by Amtrak while looking at his cellphone

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man suffered serious injuries after being hit by an Amtrak train while looking down at his cellphone late Saturday night.

According to witnesses, the man did not notice his position near the track or the approaching southbound train in the area of Hawthorne and California streets, said Deputy Tamani Pugh of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The man was struck at 11:35 p.m. Saturday, when the train went into emergency braking and struck the man while going about 30 miles per hour, Pugh said.

Paramedics rushed the man to UC San Diego Medical Center.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.