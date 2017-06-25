One man dead after fatal shooting in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego Police are investigating a homicide that took place in Logan Heights late Saturday night.

Police received a 911 call at 11:57 p.m. regarding a shooting in the area of South 31st Street and Martin Avenue, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

First responding officers found a 34-year old Hispanic male lying in the intersection of South 31st Street and Martin Avenue. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Officers began life saving measures and the victim was transported to UCSD Hospital. Despite life saving measures, the victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

The victim has been identified, but his identity will not be released pending family notification.

During their preliminary investigation, detectives learned that the victim was walking on South 31st Street when a vehicle stopped in the intersection. A passenger exited the vehicle and opened fired on the victim. The victim was struck multiple times and collapsed in the street. The passenger returned to the vehicle and fled the area in the same vehicle.

A further suspect and vehicle description is not available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477

