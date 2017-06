Saturday was the 35th annual San Diego International Triathlon. This race is one of the longest standing triathlons in the country and a San Diego favorite. There are two courses to choose from an International course and a Sprint course, whichever you choose you're guaranteed a great race.

Both races took place at the Spanish landing Park located on Harbor Drive across from the San Diego International Airport. This event is competitive and scenic; fun for you, your family and your friends