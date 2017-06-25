Padres Navy Appreciation Day and Kid Fest

Sunday will serve as a Military Salute to the United States Navy presented by USAA. Elements of the day include: Over 100 representatives from the U.S. Navy will line the bases during the pregame ceremony. Captain Curt Jones from the U.S. Navy will ring the Ceremonial Mission Bell. Lieutenant Jim Downing, 103-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor, will throw the Ceremonial First Pitch. He is the second-oldest Pearl Harbor survivor.

Following Sunday's game, kids 14 and under are invited to play catch on the field. Kids and their families can begin lining up following the conclusion of the eighth inning at the top of the ramp leading to the Sun Diego Beach on K Street. Compadres Kids members will receive front-of-the-line privileges by lining up at the Park Blvd gate.