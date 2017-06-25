75-acre brush fire burning near Cleveland National Forest - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

75-acre brush fire burning near Cleveland National Forest

MESA GRANDE (KUSI) — A 46-acre brush fire in eastern San Diego County was 50 percent contained after forcing the temporary evacuation of three homes Saturday near the Mesa Grande Reservation northeast of Ramona, according to Cal Fire officials.

The Black Fire broke out at about 12:50 p.m. near the intersection of Black Canyon Road and Mesa Grande Road, according to Capt. Issac Sanchez. The fire was dubbed the Black Fire due to its origin being near Black Canyon Road.

It was originally thought to be about 75 acres in size, but better mapping techniques revised that estimate down to 46 acres, with the forward spread having been stopped, Sanchez said.

At least 20 fire engines, four fixed-wing firefighting airplanes and four helicopters from Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service were fighting the fire as of midafternoon.

There was no estimate for when the fire might be contained, Sanchez said.

UPDATE: 3:46 p.m. The fire is now at 46 acres. Three homes were evacuated but they are being allowed to return to their homes now.

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. The Black Fire is still at 75 acres and the forward rate of spreading has been stopped. The fire is 50% contained.

This is a developing story. KUSI will have the latest updates.

