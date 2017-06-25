61-year-old Bonsall man killed after suspected drunk driver ran red light

BONSALL (KUSI) — A 61-year-old Bonsall man died Sunday after being struck from the side of his vehicle by a suspected drunk driver who ran a red light, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 3:42 a.m. at the intersection of East Vista Way and state Route 76 near Bonsall, CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

Raul Barajas Dominguez, 33, of Vista was driving a 2012 Chevy Silverado pickup truck northbound on East Vista Way when he allegedly ran a red light and hit a 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Bettencourt said.

``Mr. Dominguez was transported to Palomar Medical Center with moderate injuries and as soon as he is released he will be booked into Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony driving under the influence of alcohol,'' Bettencourt said.

The identity of the victim has not been released and the collision is still under investigation.