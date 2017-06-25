61-year-old Bonsall man killed after suspected drunk driver ran - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

61-year-old Bonsall man killed after suspected drunk driver ran red light

Posted: Updated:

BONSALL (KUSI) — A 61-year-old Bonsall man died Sunday after being struck from the side of his vehicle by a suspected drunk driver who ran a red light, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 3:42 a.m. at the intersection of East Vista Way and state Route 76 near Bonsall, CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

Raul Barajas Dominguez, 33, of Vista was driving a 2012 Chevy Silverado pickup truck northbound on East Vista Way when he allegedly ran a red light and hit a 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Bettencourt said.

``Mr. Dominguez was transported to Palomar Medical Center with moderate injuries and as soon as he is released he will be booked into Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony driving under the influence of alcohol,'' Bettencourt said.

The identity of the victim has not been released and the collision is still under investigation.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.