The Unbattle project to hold banquet on the USS Midway to provid - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

The Unbattle project to hold banquet on the USS Midway to provide free counseling for veterans

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Unbattle Project (UP), along with Lilach Harris and Chef Andrew Selz are presenting the first "Unbattle on the Midway" banquet on Sunday from 6:00- 10:00pm on the USS Midway.

The Unbattle Project is a Non-profit 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization that offers no-cost, confidential counseling to men and women in the military (both active duty and veterans) to reduce their risk of suicide and homelessness.

There are 20 veterans committing suicide each day, which is 20 lives too many. Lilach Harris is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and the President/CEO of The Unbattle Project. UP offers no-cost counseling services to veterans and active duty service members who don't qualify for care elsewhere.

Her goal is to raise public awareness of this problem, and to raise the funds necessary to expand her service by hiring other therapists.

This elegant evening includes an Armed Forces "People's Choice" cook-off, led by Chef Andrew Selz. The culinary experience will allow our military cooks to show off their skills, and will feature six different stations. Each station will offer an array of small plates, and will include a dessert table.

Entrance price to "Unbattle on the Midway" includes a Color Guard and National Anthem performance, music and dancing, a variety of hors d'oeuvres, a silent auction, tour of the USS Midway, a guest speaker, and above all, a strong sense of community. *Alcoholic beverages available for purchase but not included in ticket price.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.