The Unbattle project to hold banquet on the USS Midway to provide free counseling for veterans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Unbattle Project (UP), along with Lilach Harris and Chef Andrew Selz are presenting the first "Unbattle on the Midway" banquet on Sunday from 6:00- 10:00pm on the USS Midway.

The Unbattle Project is a Non-profit 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization that offers no-cost, confidential counseling to men and women in the military (both active duty and veterans) to reduce their risk of suicide and homelessness.

There are 20 veterans committing suicide each day, which is 20 lives too many. Lilach Harris is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and the President/CEO of The Unbattle Project. UP offers no-cost counseling services to veterans and active duty service members who don't qualify for care elsewhere.

Her goal is to raise public awareness of this problem, and to raise the funds necessary to expand her service by hiring other therapists.

This elegant evening includes an Armed Forces "People's Choice" cook-off, led by Chef Andrew Selz. The culinary experience will allow our military cooks to show off their skills, and will feature six different stations. Each station will offer an array of small plates, and will include a dessert table.

Entrance price to "Unbattle on the Midway" includes a Color Guard and National Anthem performance, music and dancing, a variety of hors d'oeuvres, a silent auction, tour of the USS Midway, a guest speaker, and above all, a strong sense of community. *Alcoholic beverages available for purchase but not included in ticket price.