2 Marines burned in fire at MCAS Miramar

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An investigation was underway Monday into the cause of a sudden, intense fire at MCAS Miramar, where two Marines suffered severe burn injuries.
The two Marines from Texas-based reserve unit Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 were doing routine maintenance work on a F/A-18 Hornet jet when the flash fire ignited on the ground around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, according to Maj. Kurt Stahl, Miramar's public affairs director.
Both were taken to the UC San Diego Regional Burn Center to be treated, Stahl said.
