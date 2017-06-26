Man behind bars in connection to National City fatal shooting - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man behind bars in connection to National City fatal shooting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 24-year-old man was behind bars Monday in connection with a weekend shooting that left two other men dead and a third wounded at a National City apartment building.

Alejandro Robles of National City also was injured by the gunfire, which erupted in the 1000 block of East Eighth Street about 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Robles holed up inside a residence afterward, prompting a SWAT standoff that lasted more than eight hours.

Robles finally surrendered and was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to police. After being released from medical care, he was booked into San Diego Central Jail late Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder and a slew of drug charges.

Authorities have yet to release the names of the men killed in the gunfire, but family members identified one of them as 22-year-old Jacob Velasquez of National City. He died at the scene of the shooting, as did the other mortally wounded victim, whose name has not been made public.

Police have released no suspected motive for the deadly violence.

Robles was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

