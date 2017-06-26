Man behind bars in connection to National City fatal shooting

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A 24-year-old man was behind bars Monday in connection with a weekend shooting that left two other men dead and a third wounded at a National City apartment building.More>>
A 24-year-old man was behind bars Monday in connection with a weekend shooting that left two other men dead and a third wounded at a National City apartment building.More>>
An investigation was underway Monday into the cause of a sudden, intense fire at MCAS Miramar, where two Marines suffered severe burn injuries.More>>
An investigation was underway Monday into the cause of a sudden, intense fire at MCAS Miramar, where two Marines suffered severe burn injuries.More>>
SCOTUS rules on Travel Ban and Guns
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LiqjURp7wcQ&feature=youtu.beMore>>
SCOTUS rules on Travel Ban and Guns
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LiqjURp7wcQ&feature=youtu.beMore>>
he Unbattle Project (UP), along with Lilach Harris and Chef Andrew Selz are proud to present the first "Unbattle on the Midway" banquet on Sunday June 25th, 2017 from 6:00- 10:00pm on the USS Midway in San Diego, CA.More>>
he Unbattle Project (UP), along with Lilach Harris and Chef Andrew Selz are proud to present the first "Unbattle on the Midway" banquet on Sunday June 25th, 2017 from 6:00- 10:00pm on the USS Midway in San Diego, CA.More>>
Cal Fire is on scene at Cleveland National Forest for a fire near the Mesa Grande Reservation being referred to as the Black Fire.More>>
Cal Fire is on scene at Cleveland National Forest for a fire near the Mesa Grande Reservation being referred to as the Black Fire.More>>
A 61-year-old Bonsall man died Sunday after being struck from the side of his vehicle by a suspected drunk driver who ran a red light, according to the California Highway Patrol.More>>
A 61-year-old Bonsall man died Sunday after being struck from the side of his vehicle by a suspected drunk driver who ran a red light, according to the California Highway Patrol.More>>
Four drivers were arrested at a DUI/driver's license checkpoint in Poway that ended Saturday morning, two for driving under the influence of alcohol, one for driving under the influence of drugs and one for possession of a stolen vehicle from Colorado, according to sheriff's officials.More>>
Four drivers were arrested at a DUI/driver's license checkpoint in Poway that ended Saturday morning, two for driving under the influence of alcohol, one for driving under the influence of drugs and one for possession of a stolen vehicle from Colorado, according to sheriff's officials.More>>
A town hall meeting meant for veterans to share their experiences with civilians who haven't gone through combat is scheduled for Saturday in El Cajon.More>>
A town hall meeting meant for veterans to share their experiences with civilians who haven't gone through combat is scheduled for Saturday in El Cajon.More>>
The San Diego Police Department announced Friday that surveillance video they initially believed showed footage of missing 85-year-old Tai Heng Sun, was actually footage of someone else.More>>
The San Diego Police Department announced Friday that surveillance video they initially believed showed footage of missing 85-year-old Tai Heng Sun, was actually footage of someone else.More>>