Man accused of shooting co-worker at Carmel Mountain Ranch wareh - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man accused of shooting co-worker at Carmel Mountain Ranch warehouse pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Posted: Updated:
Julio Riel Narvaez III, 54 Julio Riel Narvaez III, 54

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A biotech employee accused of shooting a co-worker in the face at a warehouse in Carmel Mountain Ranch last Tuesday pleaded not guilty Monday to attempted premeditated murder and other charges.

Superior Court Judge Lisa Rodriguez said Julio Riel Narvaez III, 54, represented an "extreme danger'' to the public and set his bail at $1 million.

Deputy District Attorney Genaro Ramirez said Narvaez and 37-year-old Michael Limbag — whose cousin is married to the defendant — had argued and seemingly resolved their dispute during a meeting at Phamatech Inc. on Innovation Drive the day of the shooting.

But that afternoon, further words were exchanged and the defendant retrieved a loaded .22-caliber semiautomatic firearm from his desk and went to the victim's workstation and shot him in the face, the prosecutor alleged.

The defendant allegedly tried to shoot the victim twice more but the gun jammed, according to Ramirez.

The prosecutor alleged that Narvaez attempted to break down a door that the victim and another employee were barricaded behind, but other employees of the drug-testing and laboratory services business saw what was happening and were able to subdue the defendant with zip-ties.

Limbag is in stable condition, Ramirez said.

Narvaez — who has no prior record — faces two consecutive life prison terms plus 32 years behind bars if convicted of attempted murder, intentionally discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury and assault with a semiautomatic firearm, the prosecutor said.

A status conference/bail review is set for Thursday and a preliminary hearing for July 10.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.