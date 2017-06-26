New York Times article compares SD District Attorney to 'Law and - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

New York Times article compares SD District Attorney to 'Law and Order' heroine

Posted: Updated:
New York Times article compares SD District Attorney to 'Law and Order' heroine New York Times article compares SD District Attorney to 'Law and Order' heroine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The New York Times is putting a spotlight on San Diego's Chief Deputy District Attorney. The paper is drawing a comparison of Chief Deputy DA Summer Stephen and the heroine of "Law and Order SVU."

Summer Stephen is the Chief Deputy District Attorney in San Diego and has been named the interim DA when Bonnie Dumanis leaves office next month.

If you're not familiar with her, you may be familiar with who she's being compared to.

Olivia Benson is the beautiful, tough, tireless detective who gets the bad guys while protecting the most vulnerable of victims. 

A New York Times article, just a few days ago, compared Stephen to the fictional character, saying she has the same drive and commitment when it comes to bringing justice for sex trafficking victims.

Summer Stephen sat down with KUSI's Lauren Phinney to talk about the article and the works she's doing in San Diego. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.