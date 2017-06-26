New York Times article compares SD District Attorney to 'Law and Order' heroine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The New York Times is putting a spotlight on San Diego's Chief Deputy District Attorney. The paper is drawing a comparison of Chief Deputy DA Summer Stephen and the heroine of "Law and Order SVU."

Summer Stephen is the Chief Deputy District Attorney in San Diego and has been named the interim DA when Bonnie Dumanis leaves office next month.

If you're not familiar with her, you may be familiar with who she's being compared to.

Olivia Benson is the beautiful, tough, tireless detective who gets the bad guys while protecting the most vulnerable of victims.

A New York Times article, just a few days ago, compared Stephen to the fictional character, saying she has the same drive and commitment when it comes to bringing justice for sex trafficking victims.

Summer Stephen sat down with KUSI's Lauren Phinney to talk about the article and the works she's doing in San Diego.