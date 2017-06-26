New York Times article compares SD District Attorney to 'Law and Order' heroine

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The highest court in the land ruled Monday on President Trump's travel ban. The Supreme Court said it will allow parts of the ban to go into effect.More>>
Four-time America's Cup Champion Dennis Conner joined KUSI's Dave Scott to discuss team Oracles America's Cup loss.More>>
The Sally Ride Science Junior Academy summer program starts June 26 and runs through July 21. The program is a partnership between Sally Ride Science, the education company Ride co-founded in 2001, and UC San Diego.
The goal of the program is to continue the mission of Ride and her co-founders to expand educational opportunities in the sciences, especially for girls and young women.More>>
The New York Times is putting a spotlight on San Diego's Chief Deputy District Attorney. The paper is drawing a comparison of Chief Deputy DA Summer Stephen and the heroine of "Law and Order SVU."More>>
A biotech employee accused of shooting a co-worker in the face at a warehouse in Carmel Mountain Ranch last Tuesday pleaded not guilty Monday to attempted premeditated murder and other charges.More>>
A 61-year-old Bonsall man died Sunday after being struck from the side of his vehicle by a suspected drunk driver who ran a red light, according to the California Highway Patrol.More>>
Four drivers were arrested at a DUI/driver's license checkpoint in Poway that ended Saturday morning, two for driving under the influence of alcohol, one for driving under the influence of drugs and one for possession of a stolen vehicle from Colorado, according to sheriff's officials.More>>
A town hall meeting meant for veterans to share their experiences with civilians who haven't gone through combat is scheduled for Saturday in El Cajon.More>>
The San Diego Police Department announced Friday that surveillance video they initially believed showed footage of missing 85-year-old Tai Heng Sun, was actually footage of someone else.More>>
