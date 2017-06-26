Court approves travel ban for those who lack 'bona fide' relationship

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — The highest court in the land ruled Monday on President Trump's travel ban. The Supreme Court said it will allow parts of the ban to go into effect.

The ruling means a portion of the executive order signed by President Trump in March is going to be adopted, but the court tempered some aspects of the ban to permit some exceptions.

President Trump is claiming a win in his efforts to restrict the entry of people from six Muslim-majority countries in Africa and the Middle East.

The Supreme Court said people from Yemen, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Iran must wait 90 days for additional screenings before they can be admitted to the U.S.

Those applying for refugee status must wait an additional 120 days. The exception: Those who can show they have a direct relationship with a person or a company in the United States.

In the high court's opinion, the justices wrote that a person with a bona fide relationship with another person or entity in the U.S. would not be subject to the tighter restrictions.

David Schlesinger is a San Diego attorney who is involved in federal appeals cases, some of them involving immigration. He said the ban would not affect students who are enrolled in American schools, a person who's been hired by a U.S. company or someone with U.S. family ties.

In the president's first attempt to impose a travel ban, immigrants from Iraq were also included. The executive order was put on hold by the federal courts. Then in March, the president issued a revised order which took Iraq off the list and removed the restrictions from green card holders and those with dual citizenship.

Three of the nine justices took issue with the majority, and said the court should have allowed the president's order to take effect in full.

Schlesinger said on the legal basis alone, this was not an unqualified victory for the White House.

The Supreme Court will return to arguments over the travel ban in the fall, after the court's summer recess.

For now, this partial ban is going forward and according to a White House memo, it can take almost immediately.

How will it be implemented? Those details will be the job of the state department and the Department of Homeland Security.