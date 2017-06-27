CBO report: 22 million lose health coverage by 2026 under Senate bill

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — A not so unexpected setback Monday for President Trump's efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The Congressional Budget Office, or CBO, released its findings on the Senate's new health care bill.

The report said 22 million Americans would be without health insurance by 2026 if the proposed Senate health care bill passes.

Like the House version of the bill that passed in May, this version ends enhanced Medicaid expansion, eliminates coverage mandates and allows insurers to charge older policy holders more.

Premiums would be down about 20 percent over the next 10 years for the average customer, but people in the individual market would pay dramatic increases for services.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is scrambling to shore up votes for the bill, but the CBO's report may not help.

But President Trump said he's confident a deal is near.

"I don't think they're that far off. Famous last words, right? I think we're going to get there," the president said. "Health care is a very complicated subject from the standpoint that you move it this way and this group doesn't like it. You move it a little bit over here, you have a very narrow path. And, honestly, nobody can be totally happy."

Only two Republican Senators can vote against the bill in order for it to still pass.

Currently, at least five oppose it.