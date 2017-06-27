La Jolla Playhouse wins big at Tony Awards

LA JOLLA (KUSI) — The La Jolla Playhouse has more than 300 local and national awards for its production and they just added another one.

Those awards include a Pulitzer Prize and 38 Tony's, which includes the three they just won.

The La Jolla Playhouse won big at the recent Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Two plays that originated at the playhouse — "Come From Away" and "Indecent" — were winners in both directing categories.

Both productions ended up in New York and became big hits on Broadway. In addition to those two acknowledgments, Artistic Director Christopher Ashley won the 2017 Tony for best director of a musical for his direction in "Come From Away."

The Playhouse was founded in 1947 and has over 300 local and national awards for plays that have originated and/or called the Playhouse home.

Currently, the La Jolla Playhouse is home to Jimmy Buffet's "Escape to Margaritaville," its first stop on a national tour. It will be there through July 9.