1,200-acre fire burns in Riverside County, zero percent contained

RIVERSIDE (KUSI) — A 1,200-acre brush fire in Riverside was zero percent contained Monday night after a full day of crews working to extinguish the flames.

Nearly 400 firefighters were called to the scene just after 3 p.m. and fought the blaze from both the ground and the air. 

It was determined the cause of the fire was started by a solo vehicle collision. Two patients were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. 

An evacuation warning was issued at 6:30 p.m. for Highland Home Road, east to Highway 243.

A road closure was in place for Highway 79 North in both directions between Gilman Springs Road and Beaumont until further notice.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

