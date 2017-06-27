To Degree or Not to Degree… The San Diego Job Market

In the housing industry – we are used to hearing about the trends of a buyers or seller’s market. Now, here in San Diego, it’s an employee’s market and employers are looking to hire the right employee – even without a degree. If you are looking for work, but are worried about not having the degree in the field you are applying, it doesn’t keep you out of the job market at all. When it comes to going back to school, many do not have the time or money, so ask yourself - do you have a stable work history, a clean background and openness to do the work? With wages going up and the lack of personnel to fill many of the new positions moving into the San Diego area, this is a great time to start something new!

In California, the business you are looking to work for, just might be able to provide training free because of grants offered by the Employment Training Panel (ETP). They provide funding to employers to assist in upgrading the skills of their workers through training that leads to good paying, long-term jobs. Even if that funding is not available right now, there are so many opportunities that just might work for you.

Wondering what jobs you might be able to find right here in San Diego with nothing more than your high school diploma or perhaps a course for special training in that career field? There are a wide range of career opportunities right now that I want to be able to share with you. The biggest demands are in a few specific fields. Manufacturing, Production and Technology.

With the Tech Industry moving into San Diego from the San Francisco Bay area, there are quite a few positions you may be able to fill. Web Designers can earn up to $60,000 a year, or the needed IT Help Desk Technicians. These positions do not always require a require a 4-year degree, but your experience or an Associate Degree may qualify you to become a contender. A few online courses to receive a certificate, will provide even more leverage.

There are many areas in manufacturing that continue to remain open. Production positions are at an all-time high here in San Diego. It may not be a dream job, but no degrees are required in most cases, training is available in some cases and you can always look to fill these positions on a temporary basis, as you continue to add other training for your desired career. In addition, there are a wide variety of warehouse, transportation and shipping opportunities available in our area that require nothing more than your high school diploma or equivalent experience.

Believe it or not – Aerospace Engineering and Operations Technicians are in need here in San Diego. They operate and maintain equipment used in developing, testing and producing new aircraft. The pay is highly competitive and in many instances, there is on the job training available. An Associate Degree will provide you the needed education and in many instances, these classes are offered online locally while you work.

To go along with this industry are our commercial pilots. It is true, they require only a High School diploma or equivalent, but it does require a commercial pilot certificate and some moderate on the job training.

If you feel like you are a hands-on employee. Cable or electrical power line installation or distribution, requires a high school diploma and the willingness to accept, long term, on the job training.

Office Work is another area where many employees are needed. These jobs can range from Administrative Assistants receiving $18-$25 an hour, File Clerks with the City or other businesses that really need your help to catch up on the needed filing and organization of their offices. Paralegals are also in demand, but they do require at least training for a certificate of study to boost your hourly wage.

Postal Workers have a projected job growth of 3,800 potential job openings here over the next 6 years. Again, you can receive on the job training and some great benefits.

Again, holding off on the job market, because you do not have that 4-year college degree, is no longer a major obstacle. With so many jobs available here, full-time, part-time or even temporary, now is the time to ask yourself if you are ready to go to work.

By the way – earlier I mentioned the ETP funding some training for businesses here in California. They also have been funding Veterans for the last 6 years and are proud to recognize and support those companies that have stepped forward with a Veterans Training component.