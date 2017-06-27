High temperatures create potentially dangerous fire conditions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Temperatures across San Diego County will begin to lower Tuesday, but the risk of wildfires will remain high in some areas.

A National Weather Service red flag warning for the mountains and deserts will remain in effect until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour, gusts to 35 mph in most affected areas and isolated gusts of 45 to 50 mph east of mountain passes are in the forecast Tuesday, as are humidity levels in the single digits.

Wind speeds are expected to weaken overnight into Wednesday morning, although dry conditions will persist. "A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior," according to the weather service.

High temperatures Monday included 115 degrees in Ocotillo Wells; 113 in Borrego Springs; 106 in Valley Center; 104 at Ramona Airport; 102 in San Pasqual Valley; 101 in Escondido; 100 in El Cajon; 99 in Campo and Santee; 95 in Miramar; 94 in Fallbrook and Rancho San Diego; 93 in San Marcos; 92 in Julian and Rancho Bernardo; 91 on Palomar Mountain; and 89 on Mount Laguna.

In Chula Vista, the high of 88 set a record for the date, exceeding the prior June 26 milestone of 87, set in 1994.

An excessive heat warning for the deserts and a less severe heat advisory for the rest of Riverside County expired Monday night.

In the forecast today are highs of 71 to 76 degrees near the coast, 84 to 89 degrees in inland coastal areas, 87 to 92 degrees in the western valleys, 92 to 97 degrees near the foothills, 86 to 95 degrees in the mountains and 107 to 112 degrees in the deserts.

By Wednesday, the weather should be back down to near-average levels across the county, and the milder conditions will extend into the weekend, according to the NWS.