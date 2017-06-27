Deportee accused of DUI crash that seriously injured 6 year old in court

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A military base in Alabama was placed on lockdown after reports of an active shooter situation.More>>
A military base in Alabama was placed on lockdown after reports of an active shooter situation.More>>
More than 2,000 sailors and their families gathered in Yokosuka, Japan Tuesday morning to honor the seven U.S. Navy sailors — two with San Diego ties — who were killed when the USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine merchant ship.More>>
More than 2,000 sailors and their families gathered in Yokosuka, Japan Tuesday morning to honor the seven U.S. Navy sailors — two with San Diego ties — who were killed when the USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine merchant ship.More>>
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday will consider whether to approve a $5.78 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins Saturday.More>>
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday will consider whether to approve a $5.78 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins Saturday.More>>
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday for an oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and fleeing the scene after blowing through a stop sign and crashing his truck into a car containing a family returning home from a day at Disneyland, seriously injuring a 6-year-old boy.More>>
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday for an oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and fleeing the scene after blowing through a stop sign and crashing his truck into a car containing a family returning home from a day at Disneyland, seriously injuring a 6-year-old boy.More>>
Temperatures across San Diego County will begin to lower Tuesday, but the risk of wildfires will remain high in some areas.More>>
Temperatures across San Diego County will begin to lower Tuesday, but the risk of wildfires will remain high in some areas.More>>
A 1,200-acre brush fire in Riverside was zero percent contained Monday night after a full day of crews working to extinguish the flames.More>>
A 1,200-acre brush fire in Riverside was zero percent contained Monday night after a full day of crews working to extinguish the flames.More>>
A 61-year-old Bonsall man died Sunday after being struck from the side of his vehicle by a suspected drunk driver who ran a red light, according to the California Highway Patrol.More>>
A 61-year-old Bonsall man died Sunday after being struck from the side of his vehicle by a suspected drunk driver who ran a red light, according to the California Highway Patrol.More>>
Four drivers were arrested at a DUI/driver's license checkpoint in Poway that ended Saturday morning, two for driving under the influence of alcohol, one for driving under the influence of drugs and one for possession of a stolen vehicle from Colorado, according to sheriff's officials.More>>
Four drivers were arrested at a DUI/driver's license checkpoint in Poway that ended Saturday morning, two for driving under the influence of alcohol, one for driving under the influence of drugs and one for possession of a stolen vehicle from Colorado, according to sheriff's officials.More>>
A town hall meeting meant for veterans to share their experiences with civilians who haven't gone through combat is scheduled for Saturday in El Cajon.More>>
A town hall meeting meant for veterans to share their experiences with civilians who haven't gone through combat is scheduled for Saturday in El Cajon.More>>
The San Diego Police Department announced Friday that surveillance video they initially believed showed footage of missing 85-year-old Tai Heng Sun, was actually footage of someone else.More>>
The San Diego Police Department announced Friday that surveillance video they initially believed showed footage of missing 85-year-old Tai Heng Sun, was actually footage of someone else.More>>