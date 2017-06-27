Alabama military base on lockdown after reports of active shooter

HUNTSVILLE, AL (KUSI) — A military base in Alabama was placed on lockdown after reports of an active shooter situation.

Redstone Arsenal military installation alerted employees Tuesday morning of a possible active shooter on their twitter just before 8:30 a.m. PST Tuesday. The installation was placed on lockdown.

Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight. — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) June 27, 2017

The military installation was scheduled to undergo an training exercise this week, but an email sent to employees said the incident was not related and should be treated as a “real world event,” According to CNN.

People were asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.