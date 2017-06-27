Alabama military base on lockdown after reports of active shoote - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Alabama military base on lockdown after reports of active shooter

Posted: Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, AL (KUSI) — A military base in Alabama was placed on lockdown after reports of an active shooter situation.

 Redstone Arsenal military installation alerted employees Tuesday morning of a possible active shooter on their twitter just before 8:30 a.m. PST Tuesday. The installation was placed on lockdown.

The military installation was scheduled to undergo an training exercise this week, but an email sent to employees said the incident was not related and should be treated as a “real world event,”  According to CNN.

People were asked to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.