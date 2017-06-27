Firefighters battle 20-acre brush fire in Dehesa Valley

El CAJON (KUSI) — A vegetation fire sparked in Dehesa Valley El Cajon near Sycuan Casino Tuesday and quickly grew to twenty-acres, according to Cal Fire officials.

Firefighters were sent to the area near Dehesa Road and Sloane Canyon Road east of El Cajon to battle the blaze around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Cal Fire officials. Crews were working to contain the fire from the ground and from aboard a firefighting aircraft.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO at scene 3 acre vegetation fire near Dehesa Rd and Sloane Cyn Rd. No immediate structure threat. PIO at scene#SloaneFire — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 27, 2017

The National Weather Service said Tuesday that there was a possibility of fires sparking in San Diego County's mountains and deserts due hot temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds.A red flag warning was in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The personnel had the spread of the blaze halted within about 90 minutes. It was not clear what sparked the blaze.

As of 11 a.m. there were no reports of any threats to structures.

This is a developing story and will be updated.