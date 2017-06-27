Firefighters battle 20-acre brush fire in Dehesa Valley - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Firefighters battle 20-acre brush fire in Dehesa Valley

Posted: Updated:

El CAJON (KUSI) — A vegetation fire sparked in Dehesa Valley El Cajon near Sycuan Casino Tuesday and quickly grew to twenty-acres, according to Cal Fire officials.

Firefighters were sent to the area near Dehesa Road and Sloane Canyon Road east of El Cajon to battle the blaze around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Cal Fire officials. Crews were working to contain the fire from the ground and from aboard a firefighting aircraft.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday that there was a possibility of fires sparking in San Diego County's mountains and deserts due hot temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds.A red flag warning was in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The personnel had the spread of the blaze halted within about 90 minutes. It was not clear what sparked the blaze. 

As of 11 a.m. there were no reports of any threats to structures. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.