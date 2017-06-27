Padres and San Diego Blood Bank team up for inaugural 'Summer Blood Drive'

When the Chargers left San Diego, people wondered what would happen to the annual San Diego Blood Bank Drive, an event hosted by the team every year. But as soon as the relocation was announced, the Padres stepped up to the plate.

The inaugural “Padres Summer Blood Drive” at Petco Park wasn’t meant to be a replacement for the Chargers’ blood drive, but the Padres wanted to help.

“The day the chargers announced, the next day the padres were on the phone with our CEO, [asking] what can we do, we can’t let the blood drive go, so let’s do summer,” Michele Corbett Vice President of Marketing for the San Diego Blood Bank said.

We're off and running at the #PadresBloodDrive! Come down to @PetcoPark before 4pm to make a donation and be part for the festivities! pic.twitter.com/M3mxL7lvec — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 27, 2017

Current and former Padres players gathered at the “Park in the Park” Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to sign autographs and meet with people donating their blood. Donors received two tickets to an upcoming game and a meal voucher.

“It’s a great function, during the summer, there's a need, kids out of school, accidents, mishaps so great to be out here and support the event,” former Padre Broderick Perkins said.

A substitute for the annual Chargers drive, now called “San Diego Cares,” will be held at the Town and Country Hotel in December, which the Padres will also be a part of.

More information on the San Diego Blood Bank can be found here.