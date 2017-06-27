Padres and San Diego Blood Bank team up for inaugural 'Summer Bl - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Padres and San Diego Blood Bank team up for inaugural 'Summer Blood Drive'

Posted: Updated:

When the Chargers left San Diego, people wondered what would happen to the annual San Diego Blood Bank Drive, an event hosted by the team every year. But as soon as the relocation was announced, the Padres stepped up to the plate.

The inaugural “Padres Summer Blood Drive” at Petco Park wasn’t meant to be a replacement for the Chargers’ blood drive, but the Padres wanted to help.

“The day the chargers announced, the  next day the padres were on the phone with our CEO, [asking] what can we do, we can’t let the blood drive go, so let’s do summer,” Michele Corbett Vice President of Marketing for the San Diego Blood Bank said.

Current and former Padres players gathered at the “Park in the Park” Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to sign autographs and meet with people donating their blood. Donors received two tickets to an upcoming game and a meal voucher.

“It’s a great function, during the summer, there's a need, kids out of school, accidents, mishaps so great to be out here and support the event,” former Padre Broderick Perkins said.

A substitute for the annual Chargers drive, now called “San Diego Cares,” will be held at the Town and Country Hotel in December, which the Padres will also be a part of.

More information on the San Diego Blood Bank can be found here.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.