Jared Dudley hosts preps at Elite Skills Academy

At Alliant International University, former Horizon Panther and current Phoenix Sun Jared Dudley is once again welcoming prep players from across the county to his Elite Skills Academy.

Dudley isn't the only NBA player who will be on the court this week. The 10-year NBA veteran will be joined by Suns teammates Tyler Ulis and Devin Booker, as well as Utah Jazz guard Gordon Hayward.

According to Dudley, there might be some future NBA players in attendance as well. Many of San Diego's best are lacing them up, including St. Augustine's Taeshon Cherry, Helix's Miles Norris, Escondido's Warren Washington, Mission Bay's Boogie Ellis, and up-and-coming Foothills Christian freshman, Derrick Carter-Hollinger.