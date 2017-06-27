Rady Children's Hospital ranked third in orthopedics, report finds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Rady Children's Hospital San Diego is third in the country in orthopedics and fifth in neonatology in U.S. News & World Report's 11th annual rankings — released Tuesday — of medical centers for young patients.

Rady Children's is also ranked 14th in neurology and neurosurgery, 15th in diabetes and endocrinology, and 17th in cardiology and heart surgery.

"At Rady Children's, we take great pride in providing the highest level of care across the full spectrum of pediatric medicine, from a teenager visiting an urgent care center for a broken bone to a newborn baby receiving advanced genomic sequencing to diagnose a mystery illness," President and CEO Dr. Donald Kearns said. "It's gratifying to know that U.S News recognizes our enduring commitment to the health and wellbeing of the children in our community."

The top overall ranking went to Boston Children's Hospital. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Texas Children's Hospital in Houston and Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore round out the top five.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles ranked sixth overall.

Rankings were based on criteria like clinical outcomes, patient volume, infection control, adequacy of nurse staffing, efficiency and coordination of care delivery, and compliance with best practices.