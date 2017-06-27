Rady Children's Hospital ranked third in orthopedics, report finds

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Current and former Padres players gathered at the “Park in the Park” Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to sign autographs and meet with people donating their blood. Donors received two tickets to an upcoming game and a meal voucher.More>>
A vegetation fire sparked in Dehesa Valley El Cajon near the Sycuan Indian Reservation Tuesday and quickly grew to twenty-acres, according to Cal Fire officials.More>>
A military base in Alabama was placed on lockdown after reports of an active shooter situation.More>>
More than 2,000 sailors, family members and friends gathered in Yokosuka, Japan Tuesday morning to honor the seven U.S. Navy sailors — two with San Diego ties — who were killed when the USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine merchant ship.More>>
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday will consider whether to approve a $5.78 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins Saturday.More>>
Rady Children's Hospital San Diego is third in the country in orthopedics and fifth in neonatology in U.S. News & World Report's 11th annual rankings — released Tuesday — of medical centers for young patients.More>>
A 1,200-acre brush fire in Riverside was zero percent contained Monday night after a full day of crews working to extinguish the flames.More>>
A 61-year-old Bonsall man died Sunday after being struck from the side of his vehicle by a suspected drunk driver who ran a red light, according to the California Highway Patrol.More>>
Four drivers were arrested at a DUI/driver's license checkpoint in Poway that ended Saturday morning, two for driving under the influence of alcohol, one for driving under the influence of drugs and one for possession of a stolen vehicle from Colorado, according to sheriff's officials.More>>
A town hall meeting meant for veterans to share their experiences with civilians who haven't gone through combat is scheduled for Saturday in El Cajon.More>>
