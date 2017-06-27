PTSD Awareness Day: Overcoming the stigma for more effective treatment

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Big Brothers, Big Sisters of San Diego is announcing a new mentoring initiative with law enforcement.More>>
A new study says having a higher minimum wage may actually hurt hourly workers rather than help them.
The study specifically analyzed the impact of the $15 minimum wage in Seattle.
Richard Rider, Chairman of the San Diego Tax Fighters, joined KUSI with more on the study and how it could affect San Diego.More>>
Millions of Americans suffer from Post-traumatic Stress Disorder. It's a psychological response to a traumatic or life-threatening event.More>>
A wildfire spread over an open, hilly area near Sycuan Casino Tuesday, blackening about 25 acres but posing no structural threats.More>>
A memo to Council President Myrtle Cole from four council members said they Qualcomm site, and Murphy Canyon Practice Facility should immediately be declared a surplus property.More>>
A brush fire spread over hundreds of open acres in the northwest reaches of Camp Pendleton Tuesday, sending plumes of smoke over northern San Diego County but posing no structural threats or traffic problems.More>>
A woman who stabbed a female friend in the neck during an argument in a car in a City Heights alley was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder.More>>
Two people were killed Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck on a rural North County road.More>>
Over $3.2 million in cocaine and methamphetamine inside a gas tank of a commercial bus was seized over the weekend by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro port of entry.More>>
Rady Children's Hospital San Diego is third in the country in orthopedics and fifth in neonatology in U.S. News & World Report's 11th annual rankings — released Tuesday — of medical centers for young patients.More>>
