Senate Majority Leader postpones health care bill vote until after July holiday

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — The vote for the Republicans health care bill was postponed Tuesday until after the July 4 recess.

According to CNN, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told GOP senators he wants to make changes to the bill before voting on it.

Following the decision to delay a vote, President Trump said negotiators were "getting very close" to a deal that would repeal and replace Obamacare.

Related Link: CBO report: 22 million lose health coverage by 2026 under Senate bill

"We are going to talk," Trump told reporters during a meeting with Republican senators. "We are going to see what we are going to do. We are getting very close."

"For the country, we have to have health care and it can't be Obamacare, which is melting down. The other side is saying all sorts of things before they even knew what the bill was. This will be great if we get it done and if we don't get it done it is just going to be something we aren't going to like. And that is OK and I understand that very well," President Trump added.

On Monday, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) reported that 22 million Americans would be without health insurance by 2026 if the proposed Senate health care bill passes.

Like the House version of the bill that passed in May, this version ends enhanced Medicaid expansion, eliminates coverage mandates and allows insurers to charge older policy holders more.

Premiums would be down about 20 percent over the next 10 years for the average customer, but people in the individual market would pay dramatic increases for services.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is scrambling to shore up votes for the bill, but the CBO's report may not help.

Only two Republican Senators can vote against the bill in order for it to still pass.

Currently, at least five oppose it.