Two killed in head-on collision on rural North County road - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Two killed in head-on collision on rural North County road

Posted: Updated:
Two killed in head-on collision on rural North County road Two killed in head-on collision on rural North County road

VALLEY CENTER (KUSI) — Two people were killed Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck on a rural North County road.

The fatal crash occurred about 1:15 p.m. in the 28000 block of Lilac Road in Valley Center, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The names of the victims were not immediately available.

The wreck left the two-lane street closed between Old Castle and Valley Center roads into the late afternoon, the CHP reported.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.