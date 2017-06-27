Woman who fatally stabbed female friend in City Heights alley convicted of second-degree murder

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A memo to Council President Myrtle Cole from four council members said they Qualcomm site, and Murphy Canyon Practice Facility should immediately be declared a surplus property.More>>
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a $5.78 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins Saturday.More>>
The vote for the Republicans health care bill was postponed Tuesday until after the July 4 recess.More>>
Current and former Padres players gathered at the “Park in the Park” Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to sign autographs and meet with people donating their blood. Donors received two tickets to an upcoming game and a meal voucher.More>>
A vegetation fire sparked in Dehesa Valley El Cajon near the Sycuan Indian Reservation Tuesday and quickly grew to twenty-acres, according to Cal Fire officials.More>>
Two people were killed Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck on a rural North County road.More>>
Over $3.2 million in cocaine and methamphetamine inside a gas tank of a commercial bus was seized over the weekend by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro port of entry.More>>
Rady Children's Hospital San Diego is third in the country in orthopedics and fifth in neonatology in U.S. News & World Report's 11th annual rankings — released Tuesday — of medical centers for young patients.More>>
A 1,200-acre brush fire in Riverside was zero percent contained Monday night after a full day of crews working to extinguish the flames.More>>
A 61-year-old Bonsall man died Sunday after being struck from the side of his vehicle by a suspected drunk driver who ran a red light, according to the California Highway Patrol.More>>
