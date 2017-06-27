Big Brothers, Big Sisters announce mentoring program with SDPD

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Big Brothers, Big Sisters of San Diego is announcing a new mentoring initiative with law enforcement.

It's called, "Bigs in Blue." It's a national one-to-one mentoring initiative aimed at recruiting local law enforcement officers to serve as "bigs" to youth in San Diego.

The announcement Tuesday was all about building childrens' futures.

The program was announced at Police Headquarters with both national and local representatives from Big Brothers, Big Sisters. The program is designed to build bridges of communication. The national program awarded Big Brothers, Big Sisters of San Diego $125,000 toward the initiative.

Chief Shelley Zimmerman said these community partnerships are the cornerstone of her policing philosophy.

"I will tell you that I personally could not be more excited and proud about this partnership. We believe and we share the belief with Big Brothers and Big Sisters that every single child should have the ability to succeed and thrive in life, and there is no doubt that the Bigs in Blue program is going to go a long way in helping us make sure that that is a reality, one child, one little at a time," Chief Zimmerman said.

Mayor Faulconer issued a proclamation declaring Tuesday "Bigs in Blue" day in San Diego and the Padres will be hosting 800 attendees from Big Brothers, Big Sisters during their pre-game ceremony Tuesday night.