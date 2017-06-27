NASL San Diego President talks to Paul Rudy about the new San Diego soccer team

The North American Soccer League has found a new place for a new team in 2018 - America's Finest City.

The San Diego expansion team will be one of two new franchises to join the NASL next year, joining a team based in Orange County. The founders include a who's who of international soccer stars, including Demba Ba, Eden Hazard and Yohan Cabaye.

Team president Bob Watkins has said that while the team hopes to compete in a North County-based stadium, a current site has not yet been selected. In the meantime, the team will play its home games at USD's Torero Stadium.