KYXY cancels longtime local radio program 'Jeff and the Showgram'

For almost three decades, in one form or another, they have been a part of the mourning routine for tens of thousands of San Diegans.More>>
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday for an oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and fleeing the scene after blowing through a stop sign and crashing his truck into a car containing a family returning home from a day at Disneyland, seriously injuring a 6-year-old boy.More>>
Big Brothers, Big Sisters of San Diego is announcing a new mentoring initiative with law enforcement.More>>
A new study says having a higher minimum wage may actually hurt hourly workers rather than help them.
The study specifically analyzed the impact of the $15 minimum wage in Seattle.
Richard Rider, Chairman of the San Diego Tax Fighters, joined KUSI with more on the study and how it could affect San Diego.More>>
Millions of Americans suffer from Post-traumatic Stress Disorder. It's a psychological response to a traumatic or life-threatening event.More>>
Two people were killed Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck on a rural North County road.More>>
A brush fire spread over hundreds of open acres in the northwest reaches of Camp Pendleton Tuesday, sending plumes of smoke over northern San Diego County but posing no structural threats or traffic problems.More>>
A woman who stabbed a female friend in the neck during an argument in a car in a City Heights alley was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder.More>>
Over $3.2 million in cocaine and methamphetamine inside a gas tank of a commercial bus was seized over the weekend by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro port of entry.More>>
Rady Children's Hospital San Diego is third in the country in orthopedics and fifth in neonatology in U.S. News & World Report's 11th annual rankings — released Tuesday — of medical centers for young patients.More>>
