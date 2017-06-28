San Diego Unified School District to approve 2017-18 budget

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
For almost three decades, in one form or another, they have been a part of the morning routine for tens of thousands of San Diegans.More>>
Temperatures across San Diego County will begin to lower Tuesday, but the risk of wildfires will remain high in some areas.More>>
The San Diego Unified School District Board of Supervisors adopted its budget for next school year.More>>
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday for an oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and fleeing the scene after blowing through a stop sign and crashing his truck into a car containing a family returning home from a day at Disneyland, seriously injuring a 6-year-old boy.More>>
Big Brothers, Big Sisters of San Diego is announcing a new mentoring initiative with law enforcement.More>>
Two people were killed Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck on a rural North County road.More>>
A brush fire spread over hundreds of open acres in the northwest reaches of Camp Pendleton Tuesday, sending plumes of smoke over northern San Diego County but posing no structural threats or traffic problems.More>>
A woman who stabbed a female friend in the neck during an argument in a car in a City Heights alley was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder.More>>
Over $3.2 million in cocaine and methamphetamine inside a gas tank of a commercial bus was seized over the weekend by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro port of entry.More>>
Rady Children's Hospital San Diego is third in the country in orthopedics and fifth in neonatology in U.S. News & World Report's 11th annual rankings — released Tuesday — of medical centers for young patients.More>>
