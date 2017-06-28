San Diego Unified School District to approve 2017-18 budget - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego Unified School District to approve 2017-18 budget

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego Unified School District Board of Supervisors adopted its budget for next school year.

This comes after months of negotiations and the possibility of more than 1,000 teacher layoffs.

The anger we've seen directed at this board over the past few months has waned and every board member voted in favor of a budget they believe pleases everyone.

The unanimous vote, approving the district's $1.2 billion budget for the 2017-18 school year ends months of protests, rallies and anger-filled board meetings.

Teachers and their unions have attended board meetings for weeks now, pressing the board to not layoff educators and staff. 

Initially the board was going to layoff around 1,200 teachers, hoping that would help address the district's $124 million deficit.

The district is cutting spending enough to reduce its $124 million deficit to $11.6, which also reduces more than 1,000 layoffs to less than 200. 

And the concern over cutting music education is completely eliminated, with 100 percent of SDUSD's elementary schools receiving funding.

