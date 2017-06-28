Heat wave comes to an end as marine layer rebuilds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — There will be some relief from the heat Wednesday as temperatures cool slightly throughout San Diego County after the recent spell of hot weather.

A National Weather Service Red Flag warning for San Diego's mountains and deserts expired at 1 a.m. Wednesday as humidity increased slightly due to a developing marine layer. Gusty winds and warm temperatures in the east could still create the potential for wildfires to start Wednesday.

Recent heat advisories and warnings that were in effect across the county have expired as the region cools. Temperatures are expected to be about 5 degrees cooler Wednesday than Tuesday, though temperatures are expected to remain over 100 degrees in the desert. Early clouds and fog expected along the coast and in the valleys are contributing to the cool down.

High temperatures Wednesday are expected to be 66 to 71 degrees at the beaches, 73 to 78 inland, 75 to 80 in the western valleys, 84 to 89 near the foothills, 82 to 92 in the mountains and 105 to 110 in the mountains.