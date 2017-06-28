Body of local Navy sailor killed in USS Fitzgerald collision to arrive in San Diego today

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The body of a local sailor killed when the U.S. guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine merchant ship off the coast of Japan will be returned to San Diego Wednesday.More>>
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a $5.78 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins Saturday.More>>
There will be some relief from the heat Wednesday as temperatures cool slightly throughout San Diego County after the recent spell of hot weather.More>>
For almost three decades, in one form or another, they have been a part of the morning routine for tens of thousands of San Diegans.More>>
Temperatures across San Diego County will begin to lower Tuesday, but the risk of wildfires will remain high in some areas.More>>
Two people were killed Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck on a rural North County road.More>>
A brush fire spread over hundreds of open acres in the northwest reaches of Camp Pendleton Tuesday, sending plumes of smoke over northern San Diego County but posing no structural threats or traffic problems.More>>
A woman who stabbed a female friend in the neck during an argument in a car in a City Heights alley was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder.More>>
Over $3.2 million in cocaine and methamphetamine inside a gas tank of a commercial bus was seized over the weekend by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro port of entry.More>>
Rady Children's Hospital San Diego is third in the country in orthopedics and fifth in neonatology in U.S. News & World Report's 11th annual rankings — released Tuesday — of medical centers for young patients.More>>
