Repeat DUI driver accused of hitting tow-truck driver on SR-52 to be in court

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A trial date could be set Wednesday for a repeat DUI offender who was allegedly drunk when he drove on the shoulder of eastbound state Route 52 near Tierrasanta and fatally struck a tow-truck operator tending to a disabled trash truck.

Michael Gilbert Gray, 49, faces arraignment in Superior Court on murder and other charges in the Feb. 23 death of 55-year-old Fred Griffith.

Witnesses testified during a daylong preliminary hearing earlier this month that they saw Gray's Ford Expedition swerve onto the shoulder of the freeway and narrowly miss a large disabled commercial trash truck before striking Griffith, who was standing outside his heavy-duty tow truck in front of the trash truck. The victim was a single father to three teenage boys.

"He was one of the funniest guys you'd ever meet,'' said Griffith's oldest son, Michael, who is 19. "He would do pretty much anything for you if you really asked him to. I don't know how a lot of people are going to get by without him.''

Related Link: Tow truck procession scheduled to honor San Diego man killed by DUI driver

A GoFundMe Page has been setup by Michael Griffith for donations for the family.

Off-duty sheriff's Detective Mark Palmer testified that he activated his lights and siren in his vehicle and followed Gray's SUV before pulling him over a short distance down the highway.

The defendant — who had a half-empty bottle of vodka in his car — was still showing signs of intoxication three hours after the crash, said Deputy

District Attorney Cally Bright. Authorities said Gray's blood-alcohol content was .27 percent — more than three times the legal limit for driving — at the time of the accident.

Gray — who has three prior DUIs dating back to 1999 and a felony conviction for committing a lewd act on a child — faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and leaving the scene of the crash. His last DUI was in 2013, Bright said.