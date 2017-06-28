Woman arrested for allegedly causing fatal head-on collision in - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Woman arrested for allegedly causing fatal head-on collision in Valley Center

Posted: Updated:

VALLEY CENTER (KUSI) — A 27-year-old Escondido woman is in custody Wednesday on suspicion of driving while high on drugs when she caused a head-on crash that killed an 83-year-old man and his 81-year-old passenger Tuesday in rural North County.

The fatal collision occurred about 1:10 p.m. in the 28000 block of Lilac Road in Valley Center when the woman's 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac crossed into oncoming traffic, California Highway Patrol officer Chris Parent said. Witnesses told law enforcement the Explorer collided head-on with a Mercedes-Benz E300.

The names of the victims were not immediately available, but Parent said the Mercedes' driver was an 83-year-old Valley Center man and his passenger was an 81-year-old Oceanside woman. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the Explorer was flown to Palomar Hospital with major injuries and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, Parent said. Her name was not immediately released. 

Lilac Road between Old Castle and Valley Center roads remained closed for about five hours after the crash due to pool cleaning chemicals that spilled from the Explorer, the CHP officer said. The crash remains under investigation.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.