Two men with hatchets attack driver in Webster neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Police Wednesday are searching for two men who attacked a stranded driver with a hatchet Tuesday in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood.

The attack happened at 5:50 p.m. when two Hispanic men in a black Dodge Charger confronted the victim after his car broke down near the Pearl Car Wash at 4345 Home Ave., San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. The suspects began arguing with the victim, and one of the men struck the victim in the head with a hatchet.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening cut on his head behind his left ear, Buttle said. The suspects, both described as Hispanic men between 19 and 24 years old, fled in the Charger and are still at large.

One suspect was described as 5-feet-2 and 130 pounds with a mustache and goatee and wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts. The other was described as 5-feet-11 to 6-feet and 150 pounds wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

The police department's gang detectives are investigating the attack.