Sketch released of suspect in Encanto sexual assault case

The county Department of Animal Services is offering free pet microchipping for residents ahead of the Fourth of July holiday as a way to prevent animals from becoming lost if they are easily scared by fireworks.More>>
The body of a local sailor killed when the U.S. guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine merchant ship off the coast of Japan will be returned to San Diego Wednesday.More>>
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a $5.78 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins Saturday.More>>
There will be some relief from the heat Wednesday as temperatures cool slightly throughout San Diego County after the recent spell of hot weather.More>>
For almost three decades, in one form or another, they have been a part of the morning routine for tens of thousands of San Diegans.More>>
A woman in her 90s and her son were safe Wednesday after escaping a fire that destroyed their mobile home in San Marcos.More>>
One person is in custody Wednesday after a gun discharged during a fight and grazed a victim's head inside a recreational vehicle parked at Mission Bay Park, police said.More>>
The owner of the last operating card room in San Diego is scheduled Wednesday to appeal the denial of a police permit renewal to the City Council's Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee.More>>
A woman who was believed to have only sustained minor injuries when she was hit by a truck on June 14 died five days after the crash, authorities announced Wednesday.More>>
Two men were treated for stab wounds Wednesday after they were injured in a suspected gang fight involving 20 people in City Heights, police said.More>>
