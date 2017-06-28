Sketch released of suspect in Encanto sexual assault case - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Sketch released of suspect in Encanto sexual assault case

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Police are offering a reward for any information that identifies the suspect in a sexual assault May 21 in the Encanto neighborhood, whose sketch they released Wednesday.

The victim told police the incident occurred May 21 while she was sleeping in a mobile home parked in the driveway outside a residence in the 500 block of 60th Street, San Diego County Crime Stoppers officer Mark Herring said. When the woman awoke about 8:40 a.m., the suspect was standing over her and sexually assaulted her.

The victim screamed and pushed the suspect away and he fled the area on foot, Herring said.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid-20s, about 5-feet-9 and 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The San Diego Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit is investigating the case and Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information about the identity or location of the suspect was asked to call the SDPD Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.