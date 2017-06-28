Two men hospitalized for stab wounds after 20 person gang fight - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Two men hospitalized for stab wounds after 20 person gang fight in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two men were treated for stab wounds Wednesday after they were injured in a suspected gang fight involving 20 people in City Heights, police said.

San Diego Police officers were dispatched at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday to the report of the street brawl near Euclid Avenue and Wightman Street, Officer John Buttle said.

During the fight, two Cambodian men in their 20s were stabbed and later taken to the hospital.

One victim was in critical condition with a stab wound to the chest, and the other was in stable condition with a stab wound to the neck, Buttle said. Nobody was immediately arrested, and the police department's gang unit detectives were asked to investigate.

