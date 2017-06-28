Lucky Lady Casino owner to appeal city's decision to deny permit - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Lucky Lady Casino owner to appeal city's decision to deny permit

Posted: Updated:
Penn faces federal charges of racketeering and running an illegal gambling business, based on an FBI investigation that started three  years ago, according to city documents. The Lucky Casino was raided last July. Penn faces federal charges of racketeering and running an illegal gambling business, based on an FBI investigation that started three  years ago, according to city documents. The Lucky Casino was raided last July.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The owner of the last operating card room in San Diego is scheduled Wednesday to appeal the denial of a police permit renewal to the City Council's Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee. 

According to city documents, the San Diego Police Department denied the renewal for the Lucky Lady Casino and Card Room early this year, contending that owner Stanley Penn, 79, failed to disclose that he was one of several defendants under federal indictment for allegedly allowing an illegal sports book to be run out of the establishment. 

The ruling also cited Penn's transfer of operating control of the business.    

The decision was upheld by a city hearing officer in March. The current permit allows the Lucky Lady, 5529 El Cajon Blvd., to remain open until November.

Related Link: Several suspects arrested in Lucky Lady Casino raid for organized crime-related charges

Penn, who has run the business for 43 years, contends in his appeal that he was denied a chance to make a full presentation of his case to the hearing officer, that no evidence was presented to the hearing officer to support the decision, that the decision conflicts with City Council police and/or the municipal code, and that the appeal presents a citywide issue best left to the City Council.

The City Attorney's office refuted each point in a recent memo.    

The city documents said Penn faces federal charges of racketeering and running an illegal gambling business, based on an FBI investigation that started three  years ago. Trial is scheduled for Oct. 3.

Eight defendants have pleaded guilty in the case, including a Swedish businessman who financed the sports betting operation and provided access to offshore sports-gaming websites hosted in Curacao, Costa Rica, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom so they could place large illegal bets online while shielding their activity from U.S. authorities, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.