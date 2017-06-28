One person shot in head after gun discharged during fight at Mis - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

One person shot in head after gun discharged during fight at Mission Bay Park

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — One person is in custody Wednesday after a gun discharged during a fight and grazed a victim's head inside a recreational vehicle parked at Mission Bay Park, police said.

The names of those involved were not immediately released, but police said two people were fighting over property inside the suspect's RV at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot at South Shores Park.

During the fight, the suspect pistol-whipped the victim and the gun discharged, grazing the victim's head, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled in the RV towing a black Jeep and was later spotted at 3800 La Jolla Village and arrested, Buttle said. Detectives are investigating the shooting.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.