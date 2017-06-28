One person shot in head after gun discharged during fight at Mission Bay Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — One person is in custody Wednesday after a gun discharged during a fight and grazed a victim's head inside a recreational vehicle parked at Mission Bay Park, police said.

The names of those involved were not immediately released, but police said two people were fighting over property inside the suspect's RV at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot at South Shores Park.

During the fight, the suspect pistol-whipped the victim and the gun discharged, grazing the victim's head, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled in the RV towing a black Jeep and was later spotted at 3800 La Jolla Village and arrested, Buttle said. Detectives are investigating the shooting.