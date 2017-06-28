Woman in her 90s and son escape San Marcos mobile home fire - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Woman in her 90s and son escape San Marcos mobile home fire

Posted: Updated:

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) — A woman in her 90s and her son were safe Wednesday after escaping a fire that destroyed their mobile home in San Marcos.

Firefighters were called to the Palomar Estates East mobile home park in the 600 block of Rancho Santa Fe just after 1:30 a.m Wednesday and found a mobile home engulfed in flames and one person trapped inside, according to San Marcos Battalion Chief Jim Colston.

The woman was able to escape safely. Her son suffered some minor burn injuries and was transported to UC San Diego Medical Center to be treated, Colston said.

Firefighters from the Carlsbad Fire Department, San Marcos Fire Department and the Vista Fire department worked to tame the flames but the mobile home was a complete loss, Colston said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.