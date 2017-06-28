Woman in her 90s and son escape San Marcos mobile home fire

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) — A woman in her 90s and her son were safe Wednesday after escaping a fire that destroyed their mobile home in San Marcos.

Firefighters were called to the Palomar Estates East mobile home park in the 600 block of Rancho Santa Fe just after 1:30 a.m Wednesday and found a mobile home engulfed in flames and one person trapped inside, according to San Marcos Battalion Chief Jim Colston.

The woman was able to escape safely. Her son suffered some minor burn injuries and was transported to UC San Diego Medical Center to be treated, Colston said.

Firefighters from the Carlsbad Fire Department, San Marcos Fire Department and the Vista Fire department worked to tame the flames but the mobile home was a complete loss, Colston said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.